Reese Witherspoon to Guest Star on 'The Mindy Project'

Actress Reese Witherspoon speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference 2017 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon has announced she will guest star in an upcoming episode of The Mindy Project on Hulu.

"Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject!" Witherspoon tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of a script for the comedy.

"Our special guest star on #themindyproject is the only woman I want to be stuck in a cave with. (The 2nd cave we've acted in!)" Mindy Kaling said in her own post, which also featured separate photos of her and Witherspoon in a cave.

The actresses also recently worked together on the fantasy movie, A Wrinkle in Time.

The sixth and final season of The Mindy Project is to premiere Sept. 12. Kaling is pregnant with her first child.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.