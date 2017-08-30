2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Will Be Staged in Shanghai

For the first time, the Victoria's Secret Angels will be filmed in Shanghai, China for The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, to be broadcast Tuesday, Nov. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The 2017 edition of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is to be filmed in Shanghai, China, for the first time.

The star-studded event is scheduled to air Nov. 28 on CBS.

"Merging fashion, fantasy and entertainment, the lingerie runway show will include pink-carpet interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show, and musical performances that will be announced at a later date," the network said in a press release. "The all-star line-up of Victoria's Secret Angels will include returning favorites Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill, as well as new faces."

Celebrity sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid confirmed on social media earlier this week that they will return for the high-profile show.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.