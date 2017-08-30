Season 2 of 'Fleabag' to Air on BBC, Amazon in 2019

Season 2 of the London-set comedy series Fleabag is to debut on Amazon and the BBC in 2019.

Show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is to return as writer and star.

"The first season of Fleabag introduced audiences to the brilliant and rebellious voice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge," Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and virtual reality at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "She's one of the best and most dynamic show-runners in TV today and we're so excited to bring a new season of the smart and hilarious Fleabag to customers soon."

"I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn't shut up since," added Waller-Bridge. "Series 2 will be a whole new adventure and I'm beyond thrilled to be coming back."

Waller-Bridge will also soon be seen in the upcoming, untitled Han Solo standalone film and will serve as show-runner and executive producer for BBC America's 2018 drama series, Killing Eve.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.