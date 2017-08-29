Marvel's 'Inhumans' Escape to Earth in Latest Trailer

The super-powered Inhumans escape to earth in the latest trailer for ABC's upcoming Marvel comics series.

The clip, released Monday, features the royal family in charge of leading a race of altered humans consisting of king Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and his wife Medusa (Serinda Swan), as their planet of Attilan is taken over by Black Bolt's brother Maximus (Iwan Rheon).

"Our people need a leader. The days of Black Bolt are over," Maximus says as he is seen gaining control of Attilan.

The Inhumans' giant teleporting dog Lockjaw also makes an appearance as he helps Black Bolt escape to earth in Hawaii.

"We will not let anyone stop us. Nothing can keep us from being free," Maximus says to his people as their new leader.

"Marvel's Inhumans explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city," reads the synopsis.

"After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where they are greeted with surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them. Now they must find a way to reunite with each other and return to their home before their way of life is destroyed forever," it continues.

Spinning out of the pages of Marvel comics, the new superhero drama will have its first two episodes shown globally in IMAX theaters for two weeks starting Sept. 1 before it debuts on ABC starting on Sept. 29.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.