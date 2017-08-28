Emilia Clarke Reacts to 'Game of Thrones' Finale: 'Ewwwww!'

Emilia Clarke reacted with gleeful disgust to her sex scene in the Game of Thrones finale.

The 30-year-old British actress and Kit Harington, who play Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow on the HBO series, responded in an interview with Entertainment Weekly to the characters' big moment in the final episode of Season 7.

"Ewwwww! I think that's how it's going to go," Clarke said when asked how she thinks Daenerys will react to learning Jon, whom she had sex with in the episode, is her nephew. "I get the toothbrush."

The finale showed Daenerys and Jon consummate their romance as Bran Stark (Ian Hempstead-Wright) confirmed to Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) that Jon is the trueborn son of Daenerys' late brother Rhaegar Tarygaryen and Lyanna Stark. Everyone else, including Jon himself, still believes Jon is the bastard son of Bran's late dad, Eddard Stark.

"I've worked so hard, I don't want to share that throne," Clarke said of the revelation, which made Jon the rival to Daenerys' claim—and the rightful heir—to the Iron Throne. "The throne's big enough for one dragon bum, and that's mine. That's it!"

"I said to Emilia it's going to be a really cool scene when they find out [they're related]," Harington added. "It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other."

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said in an "Inside the Episode" video for HBO that Jon's parentage will have big ramifications in the show's eighth and final season.

"Just as we're seeing these two people come together, we're hearing the information that will inevitably, if not tear them apart, at least cause real problems in their relationship," Weiss said. "And she's his aunt."

"It complicates everything on a political level, on a personal level, and it just makes everything that could've been so neat and kind of perfect for Jon and Dany and it really muddies the waters," Benioff added.

Game of Thrones will return for a final season in 2018.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.