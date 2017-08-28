Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar Take Top Awards at Politics-Fueled MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday was a mix of music and politics.

The show, hosted by Katy Perry, began with a performance by Kendrick Lamar, who went into the awards show with eight nominations, the most of any performer this year.

It didn't take long for political statements to be part of the show. Soon after Lamar's performance, Paris Jackson took the stage to announce the winner for Best Pop Video. But before Jackson announced the winner, she referenced the violent protests in Charlottesville, Va. this month.

"We must show these nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination," Jackson said. "We must resist."

2017 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Photos Demi Lovato, Lorde, Cardi B and more walk the blue carpet at the annual MTV VMAs.

Later, MTV rebuked President Donald Trump's recent comments about potentially prohibiting transgender people from serving in the military by inviting active duty transgender military service members to the stage.

"Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stands for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere," MTV president Chris McCarthy said to CNN in a statement.

Aside from political statements, music was still the focus of the night. Lamar and Ed Sheeran were the big winners of the night, with the rapper winning Best Video of the Year for "Humble" and the Irish singer-songwriter taking home Best Artist of the Year honors.

"This is only my second-ever VMA," Sheeran said in his acceptance speech. "Thank you to all the fans. Thank you to my record label. Jason Koenig, who made my videos on this album. Yeah, cheers!"

"Humble" also won several technical awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction.

Khalid beat out several young stars, including Kodak Black, to win Best New Artist. And Pink was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her 17-year career that has earned several VMA award nominations.

WINNERS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

P!nk

BEST NEW ARTIST

Presented by Taco Bell®

Khalid

BEST COLLABORATION

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

BEST POP

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

BEST ROCK

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

SONG OF SUMMER

Presented by Verizon

Lil Uzi Vert -- “XO Tour Llif3”

PROFESSIONAL CATEGORIES

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Director: Dave Meyers & the little homies

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Production Designer: Spencer Graves

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

VFX Editor: Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West – “Fade”

Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Jae Blaze & Derek Watkins

BEST EDITING

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean”

Editor: Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini

By Ray Downs

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.