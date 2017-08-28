Orlando Bloom to Star in New Amazon Series 'Carnival Row'

Actor Orlando Bloom attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Travis Beacham has announced he is working on Carnival Row, a new TV series starring Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean icon Orlando Bloom.

"Massive #CarnivalRow news, you guys: Orlando Bloom is Inspector Rycroft Philostrate. #AmazonOriginal #Legendary," the writer and producer tweeted Friday.

The Hollywood Reporter said the eight-episode project from Legendary Television is to begin filming this fall for a 2019 streaming debut.

Rene Echevarria is writing and executive producing the series, while Paul McGuigan is set to direct and executive produce, along with Beacham.

Bloom will play a police detective in the fantasy noir drama.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.