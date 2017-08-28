Orlando Bloom to Star in New Amazon Series 'Carnival Row'
Travis Beacham has announced he is working on Carnival Row, a new TV series starring Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean icon Orlando Bloom.
"Massive #CarnivalRow news, you guys: Orlando Bloom is Inspector Rycroft Philostrate. #AmazonOriginal #Legendary," the writer and producer tweeted Friday.
Massive #CarnivalRow news, you guys: Orlando Bloom is Inspector Rycroft Philostrate. #AmazonOriginal #Legendary pic.twitter.com/hT6VfLsn1h
— Travis Beacham (@travisbeacham) August 25, 2017
The Hollywood Reporter said the eight-episode project from Legendary Television is to begin filming this fall for a 2019 streaming debut.
Rene Echevarria is writing and executive producing the series, while Paul McGuigan is set to direct and executive produce, along with Beacham.
Bloom will play a police detective in the fantasy noir drama.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.