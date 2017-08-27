Bill Nye Sues Disney Over 'Science Guy' Royalties

Television personality Bill Nye is suing the Walt Disney Co. and its various subsidiaries over royalties he says he is owed for his show, Bill Nye the Science Guy.

The New York Times said Nye filed the lawsuit Thursday, claiming he was denied $9 million in profits from the popular program, which initially ran 1993-98 on PBS.

He also said the defendants earned about $28 million in profits from his work.

"This lawsuit is a publicity ploy and we look forward to vigorously defending it," Deadline.com quoted defendant Buena Vista Television as saying in a statement Friday, responding to the suit.

