'Bachelor' Couple Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi End Engagement

Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall attend the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Bachelor couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have called off their engagement.

The 36-year-old software sales executive and 29-year-old teacher announced their split in a statement to E! News on Friday, just over five months after the Season 21 finale aired.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both of us as we have decided to end our engagement," the pair said. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for."

"We will continue to be there for each other no matter what," they added. "This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

Viall and Grimaldi attended a friend's wedding together in July following rumors they had called it quits. Sources told Us Weekly the pair "looked miserable" after attending Bachelor in Paradise alums Evan Bass and Carly Waddell's nuptials in June.

"It's not a solid relationship, and it won't last," an insider said at the time.

Viall and Grimaldi got engaged on the Bachelor Season 21 finale, which aired in March. Viall later confessed to Us Weekly that he and Grimaldi hadn't made any wedding plans since his proposal.

"Like Vanessa and I have said, it's too early for us right now. We're still just doing a lot of new things together," he explained. "We're very open about the fact that we have a long way to go, and we're excited about the journey."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.