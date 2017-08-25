Watch: Taylor Swift Teams With Shonda Rhimes for #TGIT Promo

Taylor Swift teamed with TV mogul Shonda Rhimes for a new #TGIT promo.

The 27-year-old singer's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" plays in a teaser for the upcoming seasons of Rhimes' series Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder and Grey's Anatomy, which make up ABC's "Thank God It's Thursday" lineup.

"Yes. Oh yes. New #TGIT. New @taylorswift13. It's happening. It's all happening... #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo," Rhimes wrote alongside the preview Thursday on Twitter.

The promo shows Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) speaking to Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) in Scandal, Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) having an intense moment in How to Get Away with Murder, and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in scrubs on Grey's Anatomy.

How to Get Away with Murder will premiere a fourth season Sept. 28 following the Season 14 premiere of Grey's Anatomy. Scandal, meanwhile, will return for a seventh and final season Oct. 5.

Swift is a longtime fan of Rhimes' shows and a friend of Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo. She released a single and a lyric video for "Look What You Made Me Do" on Thursday after announcing her new album, Reputation, will debut in November.