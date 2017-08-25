Rosemarie Dewitt, Jesse Plemons to Guest Star on 'Black Mirror'; Netflix Releases Season 4 Teaser

Actress Rosemarie DeWitt attends the "Sweet Virginia" Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 21, 2017 in New York City.

Netflix says more episodes of its anthology series Black Mirror are on the way.

The streaming service tweeted a brief video teaser Friday with the words "Crocodile," "Arkangel," "Hang the DJ," "USS Callister," "Metalhead" and "Black Museum," flashing on the screen, listing off the names of upcoming installments.

"Six new stories coming soon," the clip concluded.

Netflix said in a news release this season's guest stars will include Rosemarie Dewitt, Owen Teague, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Letitia Wright and Douglas Hodge.

The contemporary sci-fi show was created by Charlie Brooker and has, thus far, run for three seasons. It explores the possible repercussions of technology. Among the actors who have already appeared on it are Bryce Dallas Howard, Alice Eve, James Norton, Cherry Jones, Wyatt Russell, Jerome Flynn, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Kelly Macdonald.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.