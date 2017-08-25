Ryan Gosling, Jay-Z Booked for Season 43 Premiere of 'SNL'
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW
Blade Runner 2049 and La La Land star Ryan Gosling is to guest host the Season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live.
Rapper Jay-Z, who recently released the blockbuster album 4:44, will be the musical act for the episode.
The sketch-comedy show is to return to NBC on Sept. 30.
'Saturday Night Live' Five-Timers Club: Who Are the Members?
See who joins Melissa McCarthy on this prestigious list.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.