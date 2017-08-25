Ryan Gosling, Jay-Z Booked for Season 43 Premiere of 'SNL'

Actor Ryan Gosling attends the "Song To Song" premiere 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 10, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

Blade Runner 2049 and La La Land star Ryan Gosling is to guest host the Season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Rapper Jay-Z, who recently released the blockbuster album 4:44, will be the musical act for the episode.

The sketch-comedy show is to return to NBC on Sept. 30.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.