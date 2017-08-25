'Stranger Things' Channels 'Alien' in Latest Season 2 Poster

A new poster for Stranger Things Season 2 pays homage to 1979 sci-fi classic Alien.

The poster, released Thursday on Twitter, features the egg seen in the drama's Upside Down world similar to how an egg is featured in the cover to Alien.

The image also features a different version of Alien's signature tagline, "In space, no one can hear you scream," which has been changed to, "In The Upside Down, no one can hear you scream."

"This is Will Byers. Only survivor of The Upside Down. Signing on. #StrangerThursdays beings now," reads the poster caption on Twitter.

This is Will Byers. Only survivor of The Upside Down. Signing on. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/o80kd7DKMA — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 24, 2017

The Alien tribute comes after the show previously paid homage to other classic movie posters from films such as Stand By Me, A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Running Man.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix on Oct. 27. "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived," reads the synopsis for Season 2.

'Stranger Things' Cast on Season 2's New Dynamic: Will Is the Most Important Character Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sadie Sink sat down with TV Insider at Comic-Con to discuss all things Season 2.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.