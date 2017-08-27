'Orange Is the New Black' Star Joins 'Superior Donuts' for Season 2

Jermaine Fowler as Franco and Judd Hirsch as Arthur in Superior Donuts .

Jane the Virgin and Orange is the New Black alum Diane Guerrero has joined the cast of the CBS sitcom Superior Donuts for Season 2.

Her character Sofia, an ambitious food truck owner, will be introduced in the second season premiere Oct. 30, the network said.

"We're huge fans of Diane's work on Orange is the New Black," Superior Donuts executive producer Bob Daily said in a statement. "And we're excited to be introducing her as a young entrepreneur who moves into the neighborhood, driving Arthur crazy and catching Franco's eye."

Set in a Chicago eatery, the show stars Judd Hirsch, Jermaine Fowler, Katey Sagal and David Koechner.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.