'Cheers,' 'Murphy Brown' Actor Jay Thomas Dead at 69

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: Jay Thomas attends Sirius XM Annual Celebrity Fantasy Football Draft at Hard Rock Cafe New York on July 19, 2012 in New York City.

Emmy Award-winning Murphy Brown and Cheers actor Jay Thomas has died of complications from cancer, his agent said. He was 69.

Dave Buchwald, his friend and agent, told New York Daily News the veteran actor died with his wife, Sally, and sons Sam, Jake and J.T. by his side.

"Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior," Buchwald said.

Thomas' publicist, Thomas Estey, confirmed the news to Variety.

"Jay Thomas was one of the funniest and kindest men I have had the honor to call both client and friend for 25 years-plus," he said.

The details of Thomas' death were not revealed.

Most recently, Thomas played Marty Grossman, the operator of a website called Stalker.com on the Showtime series Ray Donovan.

It was his work in the 1990s as talk show host Jerry Gold on Murphy Brown, though, that won him two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor.

He also had a recurring role on Cheers from 1987-89 as Rhea Perlman's husband Eddie LeBec, and he starred on his own show from 1992-92 as a sportswriter on Love & War.

Thomas had appearances on other television shows, including Married People, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Cold Case, Boston Legal and Hung. His film roles include the Santa Clause sequels, Mr. Holland's Opus, Dragonfly and Labor Pains.

In recent years, he hosted a radio show on Sirius XM called The Jay Thomas Show.

By Danielle Haynes