'Supergirl' Crossover With 'Riverdale' Teased on Twitter

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has teased on Twitter a crossover between his Archie-comics based drama and Supergirl.

Aguirre-Sacasa released on Twitter Thursday, an on-set photo taken during production of Riverdale Season 2 featuring Supergirl star Melissa Benoist hanging out with Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) in full costume.

"Look who dropped in to #Riverdale for a visit! Worlds colliding!! Can a crossover be far behind??" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote alongside the image.

Look who dropped in to #Riverdale for a visit! Worlds colliding!! Can a crossover be far behind?? pic.twitter.com/E8Jf7UW3L2 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 24, 2017

Supergirl which also airs on The CW, is produced by Greg Berlanti who also handles Riverdale. The two shows also both film in Vancouver, noted Entertainment Weekly.

In Season 2 of Riverdale, actress Brit Morgan who portrayed Livewire on Supergirl, will be appearing as Penny Peabody.

The new season of Riverdale, set to premiere on Oct. 11, will feature star KJ Apa (Archie), dealing with the aftermath of his father (Luke Perry) being shot by an unknown assailant.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.