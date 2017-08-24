'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Mark Ballas to Return in Season 25

Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas will return to the ABC reality competition in Season 25.

The 31-year-old professional dancer confirmed on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America that he will rejoin the series following a two-season hiatus.

"After a year off you kind of see it with a new light," he explained of his return. "I miss being creative and miss my friends, and the timing was right."

'Dancing With the Stars' Crowns Season 24 Champion 'Dancing With the Stars' announces the Season 24 winner of the dance competition; and staying true to the theme of the season, the results are a shocker.

Ballas spent the past year performing in the Broadway musical Jersey Boys and pursuing his music career. He also married singer and actress BC Jean over Thanksgiving weekend in November.

"Doing Broadway was amazing, but you're singing someone else's words and doing someone else's choreography and it's the same every night," the star told People. "Here you get to do your own thing and change it up every week."

"It's been an insane year for [BC] and I between getting married, Broadway and the national tour of Jersey Boys, and then our own tour and putting together our upcoming EP," he added. "But the timing really worked out."

Ballas will serve as a pro alongside Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Glev Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, Lindsay Arnold, Artem Chigvintsev, Witney Carson and Alan Bersten. ABC will announce a surprise pro and the celebrity contestants Sept. 6.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 will premiere Sept. 18.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.