'This Is Us': Rebecca Recalls Jack, Randall's Adoption in Season 2 Promo

Sterling K Brown as Randall in This Is Us

This is Us released an emotional first promo featuring Rebecca and Randall Pearson this week.

The preview, which debuted Wednesday, shows Rebecca (Mandy Moore) confess her marriage to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) wasn't perfect while recounting Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) adoption in the present day, years after Jack's death.

"It's complicated," Rebecca told Randall of her decision to adopt him after losing her biological child.

"I said no," she admitted of her initial reaction. "Your father was so sure. I was tired and I was grieving. He just kept pushing me. He was so determined that you were meant to be. Meant to be ours."

Randall announced his own desire to adopt in the Season 1 finale, but told his mom his wife, Beth, is "struggling" with the idea.

"Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves," Rebecca advised her son. "Oftentimes in our marriage, yes, it was your father. Our marriage wasn't perfect, it's true. But none are. And your father wasn't perfect either, but he was pretty damn close. As close as they come."

"He pushed a stranger on me, and that stranger became my child. And that child became my life. He became you," she said.

This is Us co-stars Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan. The series will premiere a second season Sept. 26 on NBC.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.