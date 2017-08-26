'South Park' Marathon to Air for 8 Days Before Season 21 Premiere

Comedy Central says it will air 254 episodes of South Park in 127 hours, leading up to the animated show's Season 21 premiere on Sept. 13.

The marathon is to begin Sept. 6.

"With the exception of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airing during its regularly-scheduled time, it will be wall-to-wall South Park for eight historic days!" the cable network said in a press release.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.