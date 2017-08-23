'American Horror Story: Cult' Trailer Shows Aftermath of 2016 Election (VIDEO)

American Horror Story: Cult's first trailer placed a focus on the aftermath of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The first official trailer for Season 7 of FX's anthology horror series highlighted the season's political theme, as stars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters showed conflicting reaction to the election of Donald Trump.

Paulson's character is seen screaming in horror at the announcement of the election results, while Peters releases a triumphant shout before thrusting his lower body at his TV screen.

Focus then shifts to Paulson discussing her increased fear of clowns following the election, as she appears to be stalked by several murderous circus performers.

The trailer also features various images of Twisty the Clown from the Season 4 "Freak Show."

Peters offers some ominous words near the end of the trailer as Paulson's character defends her son from a group of home-invading clowns.

"If you get people scared enough, they will set the world on fire," he says.

By Daniel Uria

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.