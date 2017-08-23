Jamie Otis of 'Married at First Sight' Welcomes Baby Girl

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis is a first-time mom.

The 31-year-old reality star and husband Doug Hehner welcomed daughter Henley Grace on Tuesday.

"Car seat installed. Hospital bag packed & ready. And last but certainly not least - our safety net - the @americord cord blood banking kit," Otis wrote on Instagram. "It's almost like she knew we were finally ready bc our sweet girl came to meet us this morning at 5:22 am weighing 8 lb 2 oz and 20 inches long."

'Married at First Sight': Which Couples Are Still Together? One baby on the way, one restraining order filed: So how is it working out for those 'Married at First Sight' couples?

"Maybe we should have had our essentials together earlier & she would have been in our arms sooner," she jokingly said. "#bestdayofmylife #MyGracieGirl #lifehasjustbegun #my family."

Otis' rep told People, "Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss." The couple shared the first photos of Henley after making their baby girl her own Instagram account.

"Wrapped around my daddy's finger already. #skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn," Otis captioned a picture of Hehner cradling their daughter.

Wrapped around my daddy's finger already. 💕 #skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn A post shared by Henley Grace Hehner (@henleygracehehner) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

"I'm snug as a bug in a rug...milk drunk. #lifeisgood #mybirthday #mommyanddaddysgirl," she added to another snapshot.

I'm snug as a bug in a rug...milk drunk☺️ #lifeisgood #mybirthday #mommyanddaddysgirl A post shared by Henley Grace Hehner (@henleygracehehner) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Henley's birth comes a little more than a year after Otis suffered a miscarriage. The reality star lost her unborn son at four months pregnant in July 2016, but told Us Weekly she and Hehner plan to keep his memory alive.

"My sister's mother-in-law made me these beautiful, golden angel wings as a little something to have in Henley's room as a sign that her big brother is always with her watching over her and protecting her," she said.

Otis and Hehner met on Married at First Sight, an FYI and Lifetime reality show that sees experts pair couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couple wed in 2014.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.