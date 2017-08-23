Jerry Seinfeld Says Jerry Lewis Taped a Segment of 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

Comedian Jerry Lewis speaks onstage at The Lincoln Awards: A Concert For Veterans & The Military Family presented by The Friars Foundation at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 7, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Jerry Seinfeld paid tribute to the late Jerry Lewis this week and revealed they taped a segment of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee shortly before he died.

"As I've said many times, if you don't get Jerry Lewis, you don't understand comedy. Spending an afternoon with him a couple of months ago in Vegas for Comedians in Cars was a comedy life moment for me," Seinfeld captioned an Instagram photo of him laughing with Lewis, while riding in a convertible with the top down.

Lewis died Sunday at the age of 91. EW.com said his episode of Comedians in Cars is expected to air during Season 10 of the show on Netflix.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.