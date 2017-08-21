To Tell the Truth: 'Lucifer' Gets Honest in Season 2 Blu-ray Supercut (VIDEO)

Tom Ellis "swearing to tell the whole truth" as Lucifer

For a fallen angel, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is surprisingly down to Earth.

For the last two seasons, Fox's lil' devil has been the poster boy for brutal honesty (and creational carnality). Whether he's helping LAPD's Chloe Decker (Lauren German) crack the secret desires of criminal suspects or just telling it like is, the guy pulls no punches. Although at times, his candor lands him on the business end of them.

In anticipation of Tuesday's release of Season 2 on DVD and Blu-ray—which features all 18 episodes, a gag reel and deleted scenes—Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has conjured up a supercut of Luci dropping some truth bombs in all his cheeky glory, and we have an exclusive look below.

The package also includes the show's 2016 Comic-Con panel, during which the cast performs their version of the Lucifer theme song, and D.B. Woodside shares a hilarious tale of filming on location in his full Amenadiel costume.

Check out the "honest" clip here, and grab the complete Season 2 set on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Lucifer returns for Season 3 Monday, Oct. 2, 8/7c, Fox