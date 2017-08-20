WWE SummerSlam Predictions: Who Will Win?

WWE's signature August event, SummerSlam, is tonight, ready to shock the sports entertainment world with exciting matches and the possible crowning of new champions.

SummerSlam, known as the biggest party of the summer and WWE's second biggest showcase behind WrestleMania, is one of the only times a year that Superstars from both Raw and Smackdown appear on the same show. The event promises intense competition that paves the way for the next batch of feuds and storylines that will dominate WWE programming.

SummerSlam takes place live Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The event will be broadcast on pay-per-view and streamed on the WWE Network starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the top matches taking place at SummerSlam and our predicted winners:

Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Roman Regins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship.

The most unpredictable of the matches taking place Sunday, each competitor has a fair chance at taking home Raw's top prize. Reigning champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman have threatened in recent weeks to leave the WWE if The Beast loses due to the odds stacked against him. With Lesnar rumored to be headed back to the UFC for a potential fight against Jon Jones, a new champion will most likely be crowned here.

Due to Samoa Joe's impressive display against Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire, The Destroyer barely edges out Reigns and Strowman as a potential winner who only needs to lock in his fabled Coquina Clutch submission maneuver onto any of the competitors to win the match.

Predicted winner: Samoa Joe

Jinder Mahal (champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship

Despite Shinsuke Nakamura's impressive win over John Cena recently to earn this championship match, the odds may prove too difficult for WWE's resident Rockstar to overcome as Jinder Mahal will once again be backed by his henchmen, The Singh Brothers. Always willing to do whatever it takes to win, including enlisting the help of past champions, Mahal will once again cheat his way to victory among a chorus of boos.

Predicted winner: Jinder Mahal

WWE SummerSlam: Braun Strowman Explains Why He Is Not Your Typical Giant Braun Strowman sits down to talk SummerSlam, why you shouldn't confuse him with The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' and more.

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin will be out for blood Cena's blood since he ruined his chance at becoming WWE Champion Tuesday on Smackdown when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. Cena, who has repeatedly embarrassed The Lone Wolf, keeps a busy schedule outside of WWE and may be headed toward another sabbatical. There is also the fact that Cena announced in July that he is a free agent able to compete on either Raw or Smackdown to consider as he may move onto the red brand in the near future to face new challengers. This makes Corbin the likely winner as WWE will want him to look strong as he attempts to climb back into the championship picture on Tuesday nights.

Predicted winner: Baron Corbin

AJ Styles (champion) vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship with Shane McMahon as the special guest referee

A special guest referee always equals some type of shenanigans taking place in a match and this will be no different. Expect Shane McMahon to get involved physically in this bout and for the Smackdown commissioner to use his power in order to select and favor either AJ Styles or Kevin Owens to win the match. Destined to feud with the loser, and with McMahon having already faced Styles at WrestleMania, The Phenomenal One will win setting up a future confrontation between McMahon and Owens.

Predicted winner: AJ Styles

Cesaro and Sheamus (champions) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the Raw Tag Team Championship

There is no stopping this Shield reunion between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins that has been building up for weeks. The Hounds of Justice are back and will prove too formidable for Cesaro and Sheamus as WWE looks to bring back one the most popular factions of all time. With championship gold around their waist, perhaps afterwards Ambrose and Rollins will approach Roman Reigns about rejoining their ranks as well.

5 Historic SummerSlam Matches to Get You Ready for WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer Here are five must-watch SummerSlam matches to whet your appetite before WWE hosts this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Predicted winners: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Naomi (champion) vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Naomi's feel-good championship run shows no signs of slowing down and she has yet to face the other women present on the Smackdown roster making her the favorite to win. The most exciting thing about this match, however, is that Carmella will be waiting in the wings with her Money in the Bank briefcase. There is no better time than SummerSlam for The Princess of Staten Island to cash in on a depleted Naomi and become the new Smackdown Women's Champion.

Predicted winner: Naomi, followed by Carmella cashing her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion

Alexa Bliss (champion) vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship

Sasha Banks is acting as a replacement here for Bayley who has been forced to miss out on SummerSlam due to injury. This makes Alexa Bliss the easy favorite to win as she moves on to feud with Nia Jax who has remained in the championship picture.

Predicted winner: Alexa Bliss

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has awakened Finn Balor's demon persona which will be out in full force at SummerSlam much to the Eater of Worlds' dismay. After losing to Wyatt recently on Raw, Balor will come out victorious at SummerSlam, however, Sunday will serve as just the latest chapter in this feud that will continue on for at least another month.

Predicted winner: Finn Balor

SummerSlam will also feature Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day defending their titles against The Usos; Randy Orton taking on Rusev; Big Show facing off against Big Cass with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a shark cage; Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defending his title against Neville; and The Hardy Boyz with Jason Jordan battling Intercontinental Champion The Miz and his Miztourage.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.