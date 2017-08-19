ABC Orders Live-Action Adaptation of 'The Jetsons'

A live-action adaptation of classic cartoon The Jetsons has received a put pilot order from ABC.

The show will be a multi-camera sitcom that is based on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon that takes place 100 years into the future, Variety reported.

Filmmaker Robert Zemeckis is executive producing the show along with Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Gary Janetti who is penning the project.

The Jetsons, which premiered in 1962 on ABC and lasted for 24 episodes, was revived in 1985 with 41 new episodes. The comedy followed the futuristic Jetsons family consisting of George, Jane, Judy, Elroy, robot maid Rosie and family dog Astro. An animated Jetsons film was released in 1990.

The Jetsons recently returned with the 2017 direct-to-video release of The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!

A put pilot order means the project will likely go to series, Entertainment Weekly reported.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.