'Riverdale': Archie Faces 'Desperate Times' in New Season 2 Trailer

The CW has released a new promo trailer for Season 2 of their Archie comics-based drama, Riverdale.

The clip, released Thursday, features star KJ Apa (Archie), dealing with the aftermath of his father (Luke Perry) being shot by an unknown assailant.

"Who did this?" Archie is seen desperately asking a police officer about the identity of the attacker.

QUIZ: Can You Guess Which 'Riverdale' Character Said This? Did Veronica Lodge make that snarky insult, or was it Cheryl Blossom? Take this quiz to find out!

The shooting takes a dark toll on Archie as he is seen arming himself with a baseball bat and then later a gun. Series stars Lili Reinhart (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) are also featured briefly in the trailer.

"As the town breathed a collective sigh of relief that Jason's killer had been found out, another terrible crime occurred, in a space that had been considered one of the town's safest, most innocent places," reads the synopsis. "If Jason Blossom's murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale's surface, as we enter Season 2, the shooting of Fred Andrews (Perry) threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness."

Riverdale returns to the CW on Oct. 11.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.