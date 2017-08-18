'Game of Thrones': Kit Harington Pretends to Be Dragon in Outtake

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington does his best impression of a dragon in an outtake released this week.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series, shared a funny video of the actor Thursday on Instagram following his character Jon Snow's big moment with Drogon in Sunday's episode.

"I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them," she captioned the clip. "#youknownothingjonsnow #butdoyouknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat #everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere."

The video shows Harington flapping his arms as his cloak billows behind him in the wind. The post had received over 8.4 million views as of Friday morning.

Episode 5, "Eastwatch," saw Jon Snow pet Daenerys' dragon Drogon after the dragon queen returned from her surprise attack on the Lannisters. Harington and Clarke discussed the moment in an interview with HBO.

"I quite liked that moment with the dragon," Harington said. "I think there was something I wanted to bring to it, which was quite animalistic. Animals go on the smell of something. If you're coming up to a horse, you want it to sniff you before it trusts you. Hopefully that worked with the dragons."

"She sees his interaction with her dragons and it's an attractive quality for her," Clarke added of Daenerys.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO.

