HBO Spain Accidentally Releases Next 'Game of Thrones' Episode

HBO Spain accidentally released the next episode of Game of Thrones Tuesday ahead of the episode's Sunday premiere date.

HBO Spain had the sixth episode of Season 7 available on demand for Spanish subscribers to view for one hour before it was removed, The Independent reported.

The hour was enough time for the episode to be ripped and shared online through torrent sites.

"Yes, Episode 6 of #GameofThrones has leaked, thanks to HBOSpain. Please use caution on social media- spoilers/images are popping up already," GOT fansite Watchers on the Wall wrote on Twitter to warn fans about running into potential spoilers.

Streaming portal HBO Nordic, which services Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, was also said to have had the episode available early, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The sixth episode, as announced last week, features Jon Snow (Kit Harington) venturing north of the Wall with a ragtag team in order to capture a White Walker.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.