Elizabeth Reaser, Henry Thomas Join 'Haunting of Hill House' Cast
Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser and Kate Siegel have joined the ensemble of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House.
The 10-part project reunites the actors with writer/director/executive producer Mike Flanagan.
Thomas and Reaser starred in Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Siegel starred in—and co-wrote—Hush.
Both Siegel and Thomas also acted in Gerald's Game.
Carla Gugino and Michael Huisman were previously announced as the leads of The Haunting of Hill House.
