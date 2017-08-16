Elizabeth Reaser, Henry Thomas Join 'Haunting of Hill House' Cast

Elizabeth Reaser attends the "Permission" Opening Night after party at 49 Grove on May 19, 2015 in New York City.

Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser and Kate Siegel have joined the ensemble of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House.

The 10-part project reunites the actors with writer/director/executive producer Mike Flanagan.

Thomas and Reaser starred in Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Siegel starred in—and co-wrote—Hush.

Both Siegel and Thomas also acted in Gerald's Game.

Carla Gugino and Michael Huisman were previously announced as the leads of The Haunting of Hill House.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.