Rachel Bloom Says Josh Groban Will Be on Season 3 of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Rachel Bloom, star of The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, said Josh Groban will appear on the show in Season 3.

"Hey! @joshgroban is gonna be on #CrazyExGirlfriend!" she posted Monday night alongside a video of the two.

Groban shared the same video with the caption, "Oh hey @Racheldoesstuff. Thanks for having me on your brilliant show! I know it's secret but this is a DM right?"

The show is known for its cast of Broadway luminaries and stars Donna Champlain (Billy Elliott, Sweeney Todd), and featured Tony-nominee Santino Fontana in its first two seasons. There are elaborate musical numbers in every episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Season 3, debuting on Friday, Oct. 1, will focus on Bloom's character Rebecca Bunch and her life after being left at the altar by Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III).

"If you thought this show was going to be 'Funny Fatal Attraction,' that's what we're going into this season," Bloom said at the Television Critics Association press tour on August 2.

By Sheri Elfman

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.