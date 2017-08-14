Wrestling Icon Ric Flair in Hospital, Rep Asks for 'Prayers'

Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia.

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair has been hospitalized as he deals with "tough" medical issues his rep has announced.

"Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues," Flair's representative Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent LLC tweeted Sunday.

Initially, Zanoni tweeted that the 68-year-old was being hospitalized for "routine monitoring" with no reason to worry.

Flair is being treated in Atlanta where he resides, PWInsider reported. Notably, The Nature Boy wrote in his 2004 autobiography To Be the Manthat he suffers from Alcoholic cardiomyopathy which can lead to heart failure.

Flair was recently featured in an introduction video for the 2017 PGA Championship on Thursday. The squared-circle legend also has an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary that takes an inside look at his career set to air on Nov. 7.

Known for screaming "WOOOOOO!" Flair, real name Richard Morgan Fliehr, is one of the most decorated and recognizable figures in professional wrestling history. Flair has been crowned a Heavyweight Champion 16 times and is the only two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, once by himself and once with his former team The Four Horsemen.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.