1

‘Jeopardy!’: Is Drew Basile the Most Polarizing Player Ever?

2

Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Reveals When He Thinks She Will Be Freed From Prison

3

‘AGT’ Judges Wowed by 10-Year-Old Heavy Metal Guitarist – Check Out Her Other Videos

4

Which Returning Players Will Join ‘Survivor’ Season 50?

5

There’s a Major Shakeup at BAU in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’