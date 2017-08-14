Leah Remini Shares Photo From the 'Kevin Can Wait' Set

Leah Remini shared a photo on Instagram from the set of the sitcom, Kevin Can Wait.

The series reunites the actress with her former King of Queens husband, Kevin James.

The image she posted Saturday showed her in dark jeans and a black leather jacket, and James in a T-shirt and sweatpants, holding a coffee mug to his lips.

"It's been an amazing first week on @kevincanwaitcbs, so blessed that I had my family with me. Thank you to all who came out tonight, cast, crew, writers, thank you for the love!" Remini captioned the photo.

Remini is joining the series full-time in its second season after she made a popular guest appearance in Season 1. She and James played former police partners on Long Island, N.Y., during the first season.

CBS recently announced Erinn Hayes had not been asked back for the show's second season and her character Donna/7mdash;the wife of James' Kevin—would die off-screen before the Season 2 premiere.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.