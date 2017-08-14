John Barrowman on 'Arrow' Future: 'If They Want Me Back, They Just Have to Ask'

John Barrowman says he would love to see his presumed-dead character Malcolm Merlyn return to the CW series, Arrow.

Merlyn appeared to die in the Season 5 finale of the small-screen, comic-book adaptation.

Asked by reporters if there is a possibility Barrowman will be back on the show, executive producer Marc Guggenheim replied: "That's up to John. We told John when we called him to tell him about the events of the finale, every single person on all the shows has come back in some shape or form. We've got flashbacks, we've got time travel, we've got parallel universes. Goodbye is never goodbye. He has an open invitation to return to the show any time he wants."

"I am surprised and very happy to hear Marc Guggenheim's comments about Merlyn's future in the Arrowverse because in a very decisive phone conversation we had with [writer] Wendy Mericle, I was led to believe that there were no plans to bring Merlyn back," the actor wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

"If they have changed their mind, awesome! I have LOVED playing Malcom Merlyn and was SO disappointed to be told the news of his death and to no longer be part of a fantastic team and show.

If they want me back, they just have to ask! The ball is back in their court. Write Merlyn an amazing storyline and I will be there."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.