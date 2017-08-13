Naomi Watts' 'Gypsy' Won't Return for Season 2 on Netflix

Gypsy, a psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts, will not return for a second season on Netflix.

Deadline.com said the development is a surprise since writers have been working for weeks on scripts for Season 2.

The Hollywood Reporter said the cancellation followed lukewarm reviews from television critics when the series premiered June 30.

The show starred Watts as a therapist who develops troubling relationships with the people in her patients' lives.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.