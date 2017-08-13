E! to Air 'Jersey Shore' Reunion Special Aug. 20
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore is scheduled to air on E! Aug. 20.
Former Jersey Shore cast members Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike The Situation and Sammi Sweetheart will appear on the program. Their docu-series initially ran on MTV 2009-12.
"The special will follow these outrageous friends as they come back together for the first time in five years to gossip about each other's relationships, recent press, juicy behind-the-scenes moments, and, most of all, talk about the pop culture hit that has bonded them forever," E! said in a news release.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.