E! to Air 'Jersey Shore' Reunion Special Aug. 20

TV personalities Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni 'J-WOW' Farley, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Michael 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina 'Jolie' Pivarnick ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on July 27, 2010 in New York City.

Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore is scheduled to air on E! Aug. 20.

Former Jersey Shore cast members Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike The Situation and Sammi Sweetheart will appear on the program. Their docu-series initially ran on MTV 2009-12.

"The special will follow these outrageous friends as they come back together for the first time in five years to gossip about each other's relationships, recent press, juicy behind-the-scenes moments, and, most of all, talk about the pop culture hit that has bonded them forever," E! said in a news release.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.