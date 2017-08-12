Daphne Oz Departs 'The Chew' After 6 Seasons

Daphne Oz attends the Prabal Gurung collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2017 in New York City.

Daphne Oz, who is pregnant with her third child, has announced she will not return for Season 7 of ABC's food and lifestyle program, The Chew.

"It has been an incredible 6 seasons with the @abcthechew crew, and I am honored to always be a part of this wild family of 5! thank you for being the BEST audience, and for spending your lunch time with me," the cookbook author said in an Instagram post, along with a group photo of her laughing with her co-stars Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon.

"Daphne Oz bids adieu to The Chew," the show's Twitter feed said Friday.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.