NBC Developing 'Munsters' Reboot With Seth Meyers

Late Night host Seth Meyers is executive producing a reboot of 1960s sitcom The Munsters for NBC.

Meyers is executive producing alongside Odd Mom Out's Jill Kargman, who is also penning the script, and Mike Shoemaker who works with the talk show host through their company Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, Variety reported.

The rebooted series will follow the offbeat family based on classic horror movie characters as they struggle to fit into modern day hipster Brooklyn, Deadline reported.

The Munsters originally ran for two seasons and 70 episodes from 1964-1966 on CBS. The series starred Fred Gwynne as Frankenstein's monster Herman Munster, Yvonne De Carlo as bride of Frankenstein Lily Munster, Al Lewis as vampire Grandpa Munster, Beverly Owen and then later Pat Priest as normal teenage niece Marilyn and Butch Patrick as werewolf child Eddie Munster.

NBC previously tried to reboot The Munsters in 2012 with Mockingbird Lane, a Halloween special directed by Bryan Singer that starred Jerry O'Connell, Portia de Rossi, Eddie Izzard and Charity Wakefield. The special was not picked up to series.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.