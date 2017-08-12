'Orange is the New Black' Creator Working on Renaissance Faire-Themed Series for Lifetime

Executive producer Jenji Kohan arrives at the Hollywood Radio And Television Society (HRTS) Annual Hitmakers Panel at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 16, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lifetime says it has ordered American Princess, a scripted series about a heart-broken socialite who starts a new life working at a Renaissance Faire.

Liz Gateley, executive vice president and head of programming for the network, announced the project from Jenji Kohan, Jamie Denbo, and Tara Herrmann Thursday.

Season 1 will include 10, hour-long episodes.

"Jenji has always taken interesting and unconventional worlds and given them heart and humor," Gateley said in a statement. "From the get-go, American Princess was a concept we loved as it's incredibly relatable to want to parachute from one's life in difficult times. In Jenji, Jamie and Tara's hands, we know this will be hilarious and special."

"In the current landscape of scripted television programs, American Princess is a true standout," added Paul Buccieri, president A+E Studios and A+E Networks Portfolio Group. "This series continues building on the premium storytelling that is a foundation of A+E Studios, and we are thrilled to partner with [producers] IM Global."

No casting has been announced yet.

Kohan is the creator of Orange is the New Black and Weeds.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.