RuPaul Series From J.J. Abrams Goes to Hulu

J.J. Abrams' upcoming dramedy series based on drag icon RuPaul's life is in the works at Hulu.

The streaming service has signed on to develop the half-hour series titled Queen, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Announced in March, the show will offer a fictionalized version of RuPaul's life as he headed to New York in the 1980s—when he became a popular figure in the nightclub scene,Deadline reported.

RuPaul is producing Queen along with Abrams' company Bad Robot and World of Wonder, the producers behind the 56-year-old's VH1 reality competition series, RuPaul's Drag Race. Gary Lennon of Power and Orange is the New Black fame is writing the script.

Queen is the latest collaboration between Bad Robot and Hulu following the release of limited series 11.22.63 and the upcoming series Castle Rock.

RuPaul's Drag Race which moved from Logo to VH1 in March, was renewed for Season 10 in April. The new season will premiere on VH1 in March 2018.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.