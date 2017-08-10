Sarah Paulson Hints at Relationship With Alison Pill in 'American Horror Story'

Sarah Paulson has teased the connection her character shares with costar Alison Pill in American Horror Story: Cult.

"There are two women married to each other in that house, but who are they?" Paulson said to reporters Wednesday during the Television Critics Association's press tour after set pieces from Cult were shown, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"It's me and Alison," the actress continued, before stating, "That may or may not be true," after Pill pretended to look shocked.

Paulson is set to portray Ally Mayfair-Richards on the new season with Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards.

"We've known each other for a long time and have never had a chance to work together, so it really is the most exciting to have all of these scenes with the person who I couldn't respect more and who is so good at acting," Pill said.

Also during the Television Critics Association's press tour, producer Alexis Martin Woodall clarified comments showrunner Ryan Murphy previously made about how Cult would explore the 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

"I would say honestly that when Ryan had made the announcement originally that the season would deal with Trump, it's more about what's going on in the world around us," Woodall said, The Wrap reported. "We talk about the streak of paranoia, and a lot of it launches from that."

American Horror Story: Cult is set to premiere on FX on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET. The cast also includes Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Colton Haynes, Adina Howard, Lena Dunham, Mare Winningham, Frances Conroy and Emma Roberts.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.