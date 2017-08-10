Luann D'Agostino: 'I Was on a Mission' to Make Marriage Work

Tom D'Agostino Jr. and Luann de Lesseps attend the Nicole Miller collection Front Row during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 2, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 10, 2017 in New York City.

Luann D'Agostino says she was "on a mission" to make her marriage to Tom D'Agostino, Jr., work.

The 52-year-old reality star confessed on The Real Housewives of New York Season 9 finale that it was challenging to keep her relationship with D'Agostino afloat.

"I was on a mission to make this work and I did," she said on Wednesday's episode. "And guess what? We're happy—I'm happy—and that's all that matters."

D'Agostino's confession followed two seasons of the star defending her relationship with Tom D'Agostino. The couple ultimately announced their intent to divorce Aug. 3 on Twitter after seven months of marriage.

"It's with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce," de Lesseps tweeted. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

The former countess married D'Agostino on New Year's Eve following rumors of his infidelity. The relationship caused a rift with her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, which D'Agostino addressed in September.

"It makes me sad that she's so angry with me for no apparent reason, except that, you know, I'm getting married too quick for her taste," she said on Watch What Happens Live.

A preview for Part 1 of the Season 9 reunion shows de Lesseps still defensive about D'Agostino. The reunion special will air Aug. 16, with Part 2 scheduled for Aug. 23.



"What is this obsession with Tom?" D'Agostino asks before Frankel explains, "Any one of 10 things he's ever said to you, I'd be crying in the bathroom."

"Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night?" D'Agostino responds.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.