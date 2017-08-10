Stephen Colbert Books Anthony Scaramucci for Monday's 'Late Show'

Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Stephen Colbert‏ announced via Twitter that Anthony Scaramucci will appear on Monday's edition of The Late Show on CBS.

"On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch," Colbert tweeted Wednesday.

Scaramucci left his post as White House communications director in July after a tumultuous week and a half during which he gave a profanity-laced interview to The New Yorker magazine, and prompted the resignations of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer.

Comedian Mario Cantone Reacts to Anthony Scaramucci's Ouster Scaramucci resigned to give incoming chief of staff John Kelly a 'clean slate,' the White House said.

Scaramucci has recently been lampooned by comedian Mario Cantone on The President Show. His estranged wife gave birth to their second son late last month.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.