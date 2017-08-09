Rachel Lindsay Calls 'Bachelorette' Engagement 'A Dream Come True'

Rachel Lindsay detailed her love for finacé Bryan Abasolo Tuesday on Instagram following the season finale of The Bachelorette.

"This day was a dream come true! Bryan you have shown me a love that I've never had before. You've challenged me in ways I could have never imagined," Lindsay wrote alongside a photo of herself and Abasolo holding each other while holding up glasses of wine.

"This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all. We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever. I would do it all over again if it led me back to you," she continued about meeting and dating Abasolo on The Bachelorette.

"You are my better half and thank you for being just who you are and never changing for anyone. Thank you for always taking the high road and thank you for loving me unconditionally. I love you with all of me @thebryanabasolo and more than I could ever define to you! I am so excited to spend forever with you," she concluded.

Lindsay gave Abasolo the final rose Monday during the season finale of the reality dating show over runner-up Peter Kraus due to his cold feet when it came to marriage.

"You are everything I could ever want in a woman, a wife, the mother of my children. I am completely head over heels, totally, absolutely in love with you," Abasolo said as he proposed to Lindsay after receiving the final rose.

"I love you and I can't imagine spending my life with someone else," she added. The live portion of the finale involved Abasolo asking Lindsay to marry him again in front of the live audience.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.