ABC to Re-Run the First Episode of 'The View' for Show's 20th Anniversary

Tom Selleck was the guest on The View 's first episode on August 11, 1997. The original hosts were Vieira, Behar, Jones, Matenopolus and Walters.

The first episode of the daytime chat show The View will be re-run on ABC Friday.

The pilot initially aired on Aug. 11, 1997.

"Created by broadcast legend Barbara Walters, the multi-generational show featured a panel of dynamic women with diverse points of view, tackling the hottest topics in the news with moderator Meredith Vieira, co-hosts Joy Behar, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Walters," the network noted in a press release.

The program's current hosts are Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.