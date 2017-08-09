ABC to Re-Run the First Episode of 'The View' for Show's 20th Anniversary
Steve Fenn/ABC
The first episode of the daytime chat show The View will be re-run on ABC Friday.
The pilot initially aired on Aug. 11, 1997.
"Created by broadcast legend Barbara Walters, the multi-generational show featured a panel of dynamic women with diverse points of view, tackling the hottest topics in the news with moderator Meredith Vieira, co-hosts Joy Behar, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Walters," the network noted in a press release.
The program's current hosts are Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.