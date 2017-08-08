'The Voice': Billy Ray Cyrus to Advise Miley's Team in Season 13

Singers Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Miley Cyrus will have dad Billy Ray Cyrus by her side on The Voice Season 13.

The 24-year-old singer announced in an Instagram post Monday that Billy Ray, 55, will mentor her team in her first season as coach on the NBC reality competition.

"#TeamMiley !!!!! @billyraycyrus is my Team Advisor!!!! #TeamDad @nbcthevoice," she captioned a photo of herself with her dad.

Kelly Clarkson Joins Coaches' Panel for Season 14 of 'The Voice' NBC announced Wednesday that Clarkson's fellow, former 'American Idol' contestant Jennifer Hudson was named as a coach for the 13th season of 'The Voice.'

Cyrus herself acted as an advisor to Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Pharrell Williams and Christina Aguilera in Season 10. She will serve as coach alongside Levine, Shelton and fellow newcomer Jennifer Hudson in Season 13.

E! News reported Joe Jonas will advise Team Levine, with Rascal Flatts to mentor Team Shelton and Kelly Rowland to help Team Hudson. Levine posted a video of "Jonas" taking his reserved parking spot at The Voice lot Saturday.

"Watch it @joejonas I can tell those are your adorable little feet. Don't you dare park there..." he captioned the clip.

Watch it @joejonas I can tell those are your adorable little feet. Don't you dare park there...😡 A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Cyrus is the daughter of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, who also share Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah. Billy Ray is a country singer known for the singles "Achy Breaky Heart," "In the Heart of a Woman" and "Busy Man."

#TeamMiley !!!!! @billyraycyrus is my Team Advisor!!!! #TeamDad @nbcthevoice A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.