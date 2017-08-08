'Bachelor in Paradise' Promo Shows Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson in Pool

Bachelor in Paradise released the first footage of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson's controversial pool encounter this week.

Host Chris Harrison debuted the promo Monday during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose Season 13 special.

"Everyone has heard the gossip and talked about the controversy. It's made headlines around the world and is trending on social media. And right now, for the very first time, you're going to get a sneak peek at the new season of Bachelor in Paradise," he said.

The preview shows Olympios and Jackson getting close after Olympios leads Jackson into the water for some "pool time." Producers are later seen pulling the pair away from the group and giving orders to stop filming.

"Corinne was getting pulled away, DeMario was getting pulled away, and I'm thinking, 'What did he just do?'" contestant Danielle Maltby recalled in a confessional shot. "Are Corinne and DeMario okay? All we know is that we aren't filming."

ABC suspended filming on Season 4 in June after a producer raised concerns about Olympios and Jackson taking part in sexual acts in a pool while under the influence of alcohol. The network and Warner Bros. Television ultimately found no evidence of "misconduct."

"It certainly has brought to light some safety issues that we want to make sure we're more on top of moving forward in terms of making sure our contestants are safe and protected at all times," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said of the incident Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, according to CNN.

"When something like this happens, it's a little bit of a wake-up call to really make sure we have all the right processes in place," she added. "We feel very good that we do."

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 will premiere Aug. 14.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.