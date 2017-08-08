WWE Superstars Bayley, Scott Dawson of the Revival Out With Injuries

WWE Superstars Bayley and Scott Dawson of tag team The Revival have be sidelined due to injuries.

Bayley addressed her shoulder injury on Raw Monday after it was announced that The Huggable One will be unable to challenge Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for her title at SummerSlam.

Bayley sustained the injury last week on Raw during her match with Nia Jax.

"I haven't even watched it back, I can't watch the footage because I know it's just going to make me mad," Bayley said of viewing the match where she sustained her injury. "In the moment I knew something was wrong with my shoulder."

Sasha Banks and Jax will face off next week on Raw to determine who will face Bliss at SummerSlam, after both women won qualifying matches. WWE has not given a timetable for Bayley's return.

Dawson will also be unable to compete at SummerSlam after he suffered a ruptured biceps tendon tear while competing at a WWE Live Event over the weekend.

"It is unknown at this time when Dawson will be able to return to the ring," WWE said in a statement after noting that his treatment will likely involve getting surgical repair.

Dawson's injury is the latest setback for The Revival, whose other member, Dash Wilder, suffered a fractured jaw in April. That injury kept the team sidelined until June.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.