'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel Lindsay Chooses Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay's journey to find love came to an end Monday on the season finale of The Bachelorette which ended with a proposal.

Lindsay ended up giving the final rose to chiropractor Bryan Abasolo who was up against business owner Peter Kraus. Personal trainer Eric Bigger was sent home first earlier in the finale.

The 32-year-old ended things with Kraus due to his cold feet when it came to marriage. "While things didn't end the way that I hoped, I have you to thank for the feelings I did have," Kraus said to Lindsay. "I wish you nothing but the best and I really just want happiness for you, that's all."

This left Abasolo for Lindsay who proposed on a hill after picking out a Neil Lane engagement ring. "You are everything I could ever want in a woman, a wife, the mother of my children. I am completely head over heels, totally, absolutely in love with you," he said. "I just hope you feel the same."

"I love you and I can't imagine spending my life with someone else," added Lindsay. The live portion of the finale involved Abasolo asking Lindsay to marry him again in front of the live audience.

Abasolo shared the engagement news on Instagram alongside a photo of himself getting down on one knee to propose to Lindsay. "We've gone through so much...the ups, the downs, the challenges...but in the end, what shines above all else is the deep love, loyalty, respect and admiration we have for each other and that's what will continue to carry us through into our future," he wrote as part of a lengthy caption.

"On cloud 9," he captioned a second photo of himself and Lindsay sharing a kiss while onboard an airplane.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.