Controversial Princess Diana Documentary 'In Her Own Words' Gets High Ratings

Prince Charles and the Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997, later Diana, Princess of Wales) at Westminster Abbey, London, for a centenary service for the Royal College Of Music, 28th February 1982.

The U.K.'s Channel 4 has earned its biggest rating hit of 2017 with the airing of controversial Princess Diana documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words.

The program, consisting of video recordings of the Princess of Wales taken by her voice coach Peter Settele, aired Sunday and averaged 3.5 million viewers while peaking at 4.1 million viewers, The Telegraph reported.

In Her Own Words won 16.4% of the audience share at 8 p.m. and then 19% during its peak hour to make it Channel 4's most successful documentary since Benefit Street aired in Feb. 2014.

The documentary features Diana speaking candidly about her upbringing, her troubled marriage with Prince Charles and public life.

"It's no different than any historical film. You get the best source material available. You often see the use of video that was not intended for public use," producers of the show Kaboom Film & TV's

Charles Furneaux said to Variety in defense of In Her Own Words which has been criticized for showing private tapes of Diana.

A one-hour version of the show titled Diana - Her Story, is set to air on PBS in the U.S. on Aug. 22.

In Her Own Words is the latest documentary about Diana to be released in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of her death following ITV and HBO's Our Mother Diana: Her Life and Legacy which features interviews with Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.